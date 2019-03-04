Big Ten Dominates The NFL Combine Medal Count

The Big Ten tore up the NFL combine over the past few days.

According to the NFL, Iowa got the most medals, Michigan got third and Penn State and Ohio State got second. Four of the top six teams were from the Big Ten. (RELATED: Sean Payton Says Kyler Murray’s Film Is ‘Too Good’)

You know what conference I didn’t see at the top? The SEC. What a sad and pathetic state of affairs.

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of millions of SEC fans trying their best to spin this into anything other than an embarrassment.

That’s the sound of SEC fans trying to convince each other once again that they didn’t get dominated by the B1G. My friends, history does repeat itself, and once again the Big Ten’s superiority has been shown.

Watching the Big Ten stomp all over the rest of the country will never get old. It’s the best. A close second is the reaction from SEC fans that follows.

Delusion is real and it is dangerous! It is especially dangerous when applied to football teams below the Mason-Dixon Line.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. Ear-to-ear, folks. I’m smiling ear-to-ear. The 2019 season can’t get here soon enough.

