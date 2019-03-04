Celebrate Alana Blanchard’s Birthday With Her Best Looks

Surfer and model Alana Blanchard was born March 5, 1990.

Blanchard turns 29 years old on Tuesday. Over the course of her prolific surfing career, Blanchard won six championships, including the inaugural 2005 T&C Women’s Pipeline Championships. (RELATED: Alana Blanchard Shares Outstanding Surfing Video On Instagram)

In addition to being a natural-born athlete, Blanchard has spent years as a model and designer. She designs and models swimsuits and other related apparel for Rip Curl. She also has an inspiring personal story that was seen by millions of people on the big screen.

The Hawaii native was played by Lorraine Nicholson in the 2011 movie “Soul Surfer,” a true story based on the life of Blanchard’s friend and fellow surfer Bethany Hamilton. In the film and in real life, Hamilton loses her left arm when she is victimized by a shark attack. The attack occurred in 2003 when both Hamilton and Blanchard were 13.

Blanchard has had an incredible life and career. We wish her a happy birthday!