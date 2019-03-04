Watch Ben Carson, Diamond And Silk, Matt Schlapp And Other Conservatives Do Their Best Trump Impressions

WATCH:

Renowned conservatives gave us their best impressions of President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week, and let’s just say some of the participants were a little better than others.

Not everyone we asked was up for the challenge, but here’s a list of those who were brave enough to participate:

Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union

Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Diamond and Silk, social media personalities

Anna Paulina, Turning Point USA

Kaya Jones, singer

Buck Sexton, TV and radio host

Raheem Kassam, British political activist and Brexiteer

Ricky Rebel, musician

Andre Soriano, fashion designer and reality TV star

As for who won? We’ll let you decide. (RELATED: Diamond and Silk Blast Gov. Ralph Northam And His Wife Over Latest Cotton Ball Controversy)

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

