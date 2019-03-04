Earn A Higher Salary By Becoming Certified In Project Management

Project management is a rapidly increasing field and learning the methodology is an easy way to rise up the corporate ladder. The Agile Expert Project Management Bundle will teach you the skills to earn your Agile and Scrum foundation training certificate. The course has been reduced to only $39 now.

Normally $750, this Management Bundle can be your’s today for just $39

You might have a title of manager but if you don’t keep up with the latest professional certifications, you will get left behind. The Agile Expert Project Management Bundle will instruct you in the methodology to find and correct errors quickly. The Daily Caller Shop has reduced the price from $750 to $39 today. Taking a continuing education course costs time and money you don’t have when you’re a busy employee with a life outside of work.

In addition to Agile methodology, this online course will teach you how to incorporate the Scrum framework in your projects. Use the five hours of content to learn how to plan, implement and improve your team outputs. The Agile Expert Project Management Bundle gives you access to course content for one year, so you can take your time perfecting your management skills.

Increase your earning potential by purchasing The Agile Expert Project Management Bundle. Buy the course content in the Daily Caller shop today for $39.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.