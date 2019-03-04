Battle Of Winterfell In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Longest ‘Battle Sequence’ In Film History

“Game of Thrones” got extremely ambitious for the final season.

Many people have wondered and many debates have been held on how the show will end. While nobody knows that, what we do now know for sure is that the battle of Winterfell is going to be epic. Not only will it be epic, the episode of the HBO hit series will also feature the longest battle scene in film history. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Entertainment Weekly reported the following on the episode Monday:

The episode is expected to be the longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film, and brings the largest number of GoT major characters together since the show’s debut episode in 2011 (“You can’t have this many actors on set, there are too many egos!” jokes Harington). … The episode required 11 weeks of grueling night shoots. Imagine up to 750 people working all night long for nearly three months in the middle of open rural countryside: The temperatures are freezing in the low 30s; they’re laboring in icy rain and piercing wind, thick, ankle-deep mud; reeking horse manure and choking smoke.

Go ahead and check your pulse. If it’s not beating at about 250 beats a minute right now, then you’re probably already dead. There’s no way the news above wouldn’t get any fan absolutely juiced.

It took 11 weeks to film the battle! Are you kidding me? It really couldn’t sound more epic at all. This episode is going to be absolutely off the walls.

HBO swung for the fences with the ambition on this one, and I’m praying like hell it works out well. This is what we’ve waited years for, and now we know how much time and dedication was put in.

April 14 seriously can’t get here fast enough. If it weren’t for March Madness happening first, I’d honestly try to find a way to sleep straight through to it.

That’s how badly the anticipation is killing me, and it’s not just me who feels that way. A close friend of mine won’t read a single word of coverage because he wants so badly to avoid spoilers. That’s what you call commitment to the cause.

Make sure to show up and show out April 14. It’s going to be epic.