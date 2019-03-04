Entertainment Weekly Publishes ‘Game Of Thrones’ Profile, Director Promises Fans Won’t Be ‘Let Down’

We have some more insight into the final season of “Game of Thrones,” and it will make fans very happy.

We’ve been following new content from the hit HBO show like hawks. Nothing gets past us. I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t keeping you guys updated with the latest and greatest on the show. Now, Entertainment Weekly has published an awesome inside look at the final season of the show. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Director David Nutter told EW the following in the incredible profile released Monday:

The fans will not be let down. There are a lot of firsts in these episodes. There’s the funniest sequence I’ve ever shot on this show, the most emotional and compelling scene I’ve ever shot, and there’s one scene where there’s so many [major characters] together it feels like you’re watching a superhero movie.

It was also revealed in the incredible profile that air over the set in Ireland was government restricted, and crew members had to have special badges for set access during the shooting of the finale.

On top of the interviews, which I encourage you all to read, there were several new photos used for different covers. Take a look at them all below.

GAME OVER: We’re preparing to say goodbye to @GameOfThrones with the ultimate fan guide, featuring 16 epic covers of your favorite characters. Get exclusive intel on the final episodes in our top secret report from the set: https://t.co/2v2COJA7dg Story by @JamesHibberd pic.twitter.com/GuxDw9toyA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2019

If you’re not super excited for the final part of “Game of Thrones,” then you are no friend of mine. This show has had a cultural impact unlike anything else in recent entertainment memory.

It has drawn in million of fantasy fans and just regular TV fans. It’s a drama that transcends its own traditional genre.

Are you sensing how I feel about this show? I love it.

I also love the fact the airspace over the set was restricted. I’d like to believe they had some missile batteries on standby ready to take out any planes that violated the airspace.

I would hate to order such a strike. Hate to do it! However, drastic times call for drastic measures, and protecting “GoT” at all costs is about as drastic as it gets.

Tune in April 14 to find out how the outstanding show ends. I can’t wait!