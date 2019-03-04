Greenpeace Founder Calls Rep. Ocasio-Cortez ‘Pompous Little Twit’

The co-founder of environmental activist group Greenpeace tore apart New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal on Twitter Monday.

Patrick Moore began his online feud with Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday, and since then, his tweets have attracted the attention of both opponents and proponents of the Green New Deal that aims to rid the United States of greenhouse gasses within a decade.

After calling the freshman congresswoman a “pompous little twit” for insisting America listen to her ideas for perish, Moore called her Green New Deal “completely crazy.” (RELATED: Report: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Has Violated Her Own Green New Deal)

“If fossil fuels were banned, every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating,” Moore wrote to Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday. “You would bring about mass death.” He also suggested it is ludicrous to compare climate change to World War II.

Isn’t @AOC a bit young to talk about WW2? It was Hell & more than 60 million died. It’s her @GND that would be worse than WW2. Imagine no fuel for cars, trucks, tractors, combines, harvesters, power-plants, ships, aircraft, etc. Transport of people & goods would grind to a halt. https://t.co/nXhdlK4Tsa — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) March 4, 2019



After founding Greenpeace in the 1970s, Moore headed Greenpeace Canada but parted ways with the group when he says it was hijacked by the extreme Left. Following the publishing of the book “Confessions of a Greenpeace Dropout: The Making of a Sensible Environmentalist,” Greenpeace routinely dismisses Moore.

Moore reminded Ocasio-Cortez that she hasn’t explained how she plans to “grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get food into the cities.”

He called Ocasio-Cortez a “garden variety hypocrite,” after the New York Post dissed her having a huge carbon footprint while telling other people to eschew cars and airplanes. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Instructs Americans To Eat Fewer Hamburgers)

“You’re just a garden-variety hypocrite like the others. And you have ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know,” Moore said.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to criticism of her Green New Deal on Sunday, tweeting, “Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future. The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100-percent renewable energy.”

