‘I’m Not Running’ In 2020, Hillary Claims

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Monday night that she will not run for the Democratic nomination again in 2020.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton said, according to News 12.

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 bid for first time on camera in exclusive interview with News 12’s @tararosenblum: https://t.co/qHbVY5VHjY pic.twitter.com/cTtoYqhpjg — News12HV (@News12HV) March 5, 2019

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” she continued. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

Clinton opted not to join a field of nearly 15 Democrats who have decided to run for the nomination. The 2016 Democratic nominee has already met with presidential candidate Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She also met with former Vice President Joe Biden, but Biden has yet to announce if he’s running.

Conversely, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said last week that he’s not interested in seeking her advice.

