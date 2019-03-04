Gov. Inslee: Trump Is A ‘Fearful Person’

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called President Donald Trump a “fearful person” in a Monday interview on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

“Donald Trump. There is a deeper contrast with him. Do I believe in contrast?” Inslee said of the president.

“Look, he is a pessimist. He’s a fearful person with ideas that wind turbines will say you can never have a television set to work. What a bunch of baloney that is! We’re the optimists and can-do people. We don’t fear the future, we build it.”(RELATED:’Birthstrikers’ Fear Global Warming So Much They Are Refusing To Have Kids)

“We don’t fear challenge, we embrace it,” Inslee continued. “We don’t fear the world, we create new worlds. That’s who we are as American people. I think there the deeper character alive when John F. Kennedy said we’ll go to the moon. We had contributors from all 50 states proud to say we raised the first million dollars.”

Inslee’s comments strongly echo comments he made in his presidential announcement earlier Monday where he argued that Trump was “moronic” when he poked fun at the Green New Deal during his CPAC speech Saturday.

“When Donald Trump said that, you know, we’re not going to have toasters and TVs if we have wind power, that’s just simply moronic is the best way I can say it,” Inslee said Monday.

Media personalities and talking heads were highly critical of Trump’s two-hour speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the longest of his presidency.