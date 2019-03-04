Ivanka Trump Jokes ‘Being Donald Trump’s Daughter’ Is ‘The Hardest Job In The World’

Ivanka Trump joked that “being [President] Donald Trump’s daughter” is “the hardest job in the world” during her appearance at the 134th Annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, D.C.

The first daughter told the crowd she was asked by her father to attend the event last-minute, so she “didn’t have time to write any jokes,” jsut before taking another swipe at the New Green Deal, according to The Hill Sunday.

"So I figured the funniest thing I could do is read you excerpts from the Green New Deal," Trump shared, referencing the recent proposal from Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"The press seems to think that it's ironic that I, born of great privilege, think people want to work for what they are given," she added, per NPR.

Trump continued, "As if being Donald Trump's daughter isn't the hardest job in the world."

The first daughter also reflected on how much her father loves to “poke fun at the media” and admitted he was very disappointed he couldn’t make it to the dinner.

“The opportunity to poke fun at the media is not something that he passes up lightly,” Trump explained. “That said, in some ways, you could say that — to my father — every day is a Gridiron dinner.”

At the annual gathering last year, the president had some fun at the expense of the media along with members of his administration.