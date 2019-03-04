Jaguars Expected To Release Blake Bortles, Will Owe Him $6.5 Million

Blake Bortles’ time with the Jaguars is nearing a rapid end.

According to ESPN, Jacksonville is expected to release him and sign Nick Foles as the team’s new starting quarterback. The former UCF quarterback will be owed $6.5 million if the Jags do decide to move on from him.

This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise to anybody. Once word got out that Foles would reportedly sign with the Jaguars, I think most people were smart enough to realize they wouldn’t sign a new starter and keep Bortles. (RELATED: Jaguars Expected To Sign Nick Foles)

That’s just not how the NFL works at all.

As I’ve said many times, Bortles should be just fine on the open market. Getting $6.5 million no matter what must make losing your job a hell of a lot easier to swallow.

That’s more money than a lot of people make in decades of work, and he’s getting paid it to go away. Not half bad at all.

I’m guessing he won’t be on the free agency market long at all. He’s got too much talent to not land on a roster given how bad most quarterbacks are throughout the league.

