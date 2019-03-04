SF Giants CEO Larry Baer Steps Down Following Video Of Physical Altercation With Wife

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer announced he is taking a leave of absence from the team Monday after video surfaced of him getting into a physical altercation with his wife in public.

In a video published by TMZ, Baer is seen pushing his wife off of a chair in a public park on Friday. The Giants Board of Directors released a statement saying, “Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure this never happens again.”

Baer and his wife claim the altercation was over his cell phone and that his wife fell out of the chair because of a foot injury she previously obtained. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Already Recruiting Other Stars To Philadelphia)

Pam Baer told TMZ Friday, “I would like to clarify the events of today. My husband and I had an argument in public about which we are quite embarrassed.”

Mr. Baer requested personal time off from the Giants beginning Monday and the board granted it. The team says they are also monitoring the incident.

“Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering all the facts surrounding the situation. The organization is cooperating fully with the process,” the board said in a statement to TMZ.