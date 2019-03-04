Los Angeles Lakers Have Less Than 1 Percent Chance Of Making The Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have abysmal playoff odds right now.

According to ESPN Sunday night, the Lakers now have a 0.9 percent chance of making the playoffs. For those of who you don’t know, Lebron James and the rest of the team have pretty much turned into a massive circus.

They’re awful and sitting with a record of 30-33.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Mar 2, 2019 at 6:31pm PST

I can’t even imagine how pissed off Lakers fans must be at this season. They signed the best player on the planet, and proceeded to completely stink the joint up.

They’re not even close to be a dominating team. If anything, they just look worse by the day. Their best player just up and walked off the court a few days back. (RELATED: LeBron James Walks Off The Court Before Game Against The Bucks Is Over)

Again, it’s a circus.

Bron’s done, walks off the floor pic.twitter.com/R3u1en5nnm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 2, 2019

They need to change a lot up next season if they don’t want to waste away LeBron’s final years. It’s really hard to put into words just how disappointing this year has been for the organization.

People honestly thought they’d dominate after getting LeBron. Clearly, that wasn’t the case at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Mar 2, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

Better luck next year! You just hate to see it!

