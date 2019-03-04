Matt Painter Tells Purdue Students To Stop Chanting ‘IU Sucks’

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter wants his student section to relax a bit.

“We’ve got to clean up our own backyard and get rid of the ‘IU sucks’ chant because today IU didn’t suck and they beat Michigan State. But, I really feel that’s the only knock we’ve got going on around here,” Painter told the crowd after defeating Ohio State Saturday.

Watch the video below.

Matt Painter had thoughts on one of the more well-known student section chants Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tkq4gb0Vb3 — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 2, 2019

Here’s a look at my reaction to his comments:

I know that Purdue’s student section apparently has a beef with Indiana over chants about Matt Haarms. Big deal. Welcome to college basketball.

Purdue vs. Indiana is a major rivalry. I want the fans to hate each other with every fiber in their body. Chanting “IU sucks” is extremely minor. That’s pretty much nothing at all.

How the hell can Painter really give a damn about that? The fact he even brought this up is embarrassing. If he thinks “IU sucks” is offensive, then I suggest you take a trip to Madison. (RELATED: Wisconsin Beats Penn State 61-57)

It’s Guantanamo Bay, in comparison, for opposing teams.

There should be no limits on chants during college sporting events. Make them as offensive and crazy as you want.

“IU sucks” is one of the most vanilla chants that I’ve ever heard. Give me a break, Painter.

