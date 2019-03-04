Melania Turns Heads In Violet-Grey Coat And Yellow Top Combo During Three-State Trip
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she showed up in a gorgeous violet-grey coat and matching skirt combo for her three-state “Be Best” promo tour.
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives to board a plane at Andrews Air Force Base for a three state overnight trip March 4, 2019 in Maryland. – The First Lady travels to Oklahoma, Washington, and Nevada as part of her “Be Best” tour. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump visits a prekindergarten class at the Dove School of Discovery on March 4, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. – The First Lady is travelling to Oklahoma, Washington, and Nevada as part of her “Be Best” tour. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
During the trip, she stopped at the Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa and met with the kids at the “award-winning elementary school that focuses on incorporating character education throughout its curriculum,” per a White House release.
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during a two-day, three-state tour promoting her “Be Best” initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
During the trip, one child asked FLOTUS where President Donald Trump was, per a pool report from her office.
“He’s in the Oval Office,” she responded.
Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by everyone.
As previously reported, the first lady’s trip includes the stop in Tulsa, followed by a trip to a tech company near Seattle to see “some of their programs and applications meant to teach children online safety, as well as technology innovations meant to help children with disabilities.”
Lastly, she will speak at an opioids town hall being held in Las Vegas. The trip is part of her “Be Best” initiative she launched last May.