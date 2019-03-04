Melania Turns Heads In Violet-Grey Coat And Yellow Top Combo During Three-State Trip

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she showed up in a gorgeous violet-grey coat and matching skirt combo for her three-state “Be Best” promo tour.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the button-up long sleeve coat that she paired with a bright yellow long-sleeve turtleneck during the first leg of her multiple-stop tour to Oklahoma, Washington state, and Nevada. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair, a violet-grey skirt and black-and-yellow plaid high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

During the trip, she stopped at the Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa and met with the kids at the “award-winning elementary school that focuses on incorporating character education throughout its curriculum,” per a White House release.

During the trip, one child asked FLOTUS where President Donald Trump was, per a pool report from her office.

“He’s in the Oval Office,” she responded.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by everyone.

As previously reported, the first lady’s trip includes the stop in Tulsa, followed by a trip to a tech company near Seattle to see “some of their programs and applications meant to teach children online safety, as well as technology innovations meant to help children with disabilities.”

Lastly, she will speak at an opioids town hall being held in Las Vegas. The trip is part of her “Be Best” initiative she launched last May.