MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Praises President Donald Trump

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell stopped by The Daily Caller’s booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to talk about President Donald Trump’s successes and what the current state of the U.S. economy means for business owners such as himself.

In an interview with The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, Lindell discussed the Trump economy, his own personal struggles and the phone call Trump made to him ahead of the 2016 election.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow William Davis on Twitter