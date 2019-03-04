Democrats Seek To Investigate Everyone Who’s Ever Met Trump

On episode #214 of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we get into how the media is fantasizing about impeachment, Hillary Clinton winning a “unity” award, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez having a massive carbon footprint and not caring, liberals declaring Dr. Seuss a racist, and Illinois committing economic suicide.

Listen to the show:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is set to go after documents from as many as 60 people in the Democrats’ ever-expanding investigation of President Donald Trump. ABC News host George Stephanopoulos conducted an interview with Nadler that sounds like a DNC press release, and Nadler didn’t disappoint. He’s dynamite fishing for anything he can get his hands on in order to attack the president, and he’s not about to let anything stand in his way, including the possible exoneration of the president by Robert Mueller. We have the audio to prove it.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was given the “International Unity Award,” whatever the Hell that is. In her acceptance speech, Clinton called pretty much everyone who didn’t vote for her a racist trying to destroy the country. How’s that for “unity”? We dissect it.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to eliminate cars and planes and force people to use public transportation and high-speed trains, yet her campaign barely used the subway and she prefers to fly to Washington D.C. rather than taking the train. She was called out for her hypocrisy; a co-founder of Greenpeace tore her a new one. We have the story.

A new “study” declares Dr. Seuss books to be racist because, well, liberals declare everything to be racist. And Illinois now has a $15 minimum wage as McDonalds plans to install touchscreen kiosks for ordering. Coincidence? Of course not. We break it all down.

