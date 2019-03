Here Are The 80+ Names The House Judiciary Committee Wants Info. From

WASHINGTON — House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler served document requests to 81 agencies, entities, and individuals “believed to have information relevant” to investigations related to “allegations of corruption, obstruction, and abuses of power.”

“We have sent these document requests in order to begin building the public record. he Special Counsel’s office and the Southern District of New York are aware that we are taking these steps,” Nadler said in a statement. (RELATED: Nadler Unleashes Massive Document Request Into 81 Names Close To Trump)

“We will act quickly to gather this information, assess the evidence, and follow the facts where they lead with full transparency with the American people,” he continued. “This is a critical time for our nation, and we have a responsibility to investigate these matters and hold hearings for the public to have all the facts. That is exactly what we intend to do.”

Here is the list the of named the committee served with document requests Monday:

The Judiciary Committee’s investigation is expected to focus on obstruction of justice violations, “including the possibility of interference by the President and others in a number of criminal investigations and other official proceedings, as well as the alleged cover-up of violations of the law.”

The investigation will also delve into public corruption “including potential violations of the emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution, conspiracy to violate federal campaign and financial reporting laws, and other criminal misuses of official positions for personal gain.”

Additionally, the probe will look into abuses of power, “including attacks on the press, the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies; misuse of the pardon power and other presidential authorities; and attempts to misuse the power of the Office of the Presidency.”

