NYT Reporter Says Fox News ‘Is Not A News Network’

Obvious biases occur at all three major cable news networks.

But a New York Times reporter — Michael Barbaro, who hosts a highly opinionated “The Daily” podcast — is declaring that Fox News is “not a news network anymore.”

Is he speaking for the entire news organization?

Barbaro made the statement Monday upon reading a story about Fox News by The New Yorker‘s Jane Mayer in which she quotes various liberals, former Fox News employee Greta Van Susteren, who didn’t leave the network loving the place, and obvious President Trump haters such as Bill Kristol and WaPo‘s Jennifer Rubin.

Even if you don’t agree with the type of “journalism” that commentary journalist Sean Hannity does — which is often cringey, inappropriate and sometimes horribly embarrassing — it’s tough to say all journalists at Fox News are pro-Trump or somehow not real reporters. Here’s looking at Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, who recently pointedly “hammered” Trump policy aide Stephen Miller on how the wall is a “national emergency.” And Shep Smith, who often disagrees with this administration. Neil Cavuto has also, on occasion, ripped Trump.

If you work at Fox News, you own this — what @JaneMayerNYer is outlining here is so pervasive and deep-rooted that it cannot be explained away or compartmentalized. This is not a news network anymore: https://t.co/S7OrSWj2f5 — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 4, 2019

With CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter constantly crying over Trump’s personality and mental health, is CNN suddenly not a “news network?” Is the New York Times not a newspaper because it employed an executive editor, Jill Abramson, who grossly screwed up quotations in her recent book on the media, Merchants of Truth? Is the New York Times not a newspaper because it allowed Emily Bazelon, an obviously biased writer cover a piece on Brett Kavanaugh throwing ice at a man in a bar while attending Yale? Bazelon had made statements against Kavanaugh’s nomination. The outlet apologized for letting Bazelon write the story. Is the New York Times not a newspaper because it once refused to condemn flying on private jets? Is the New York Times any less of a newspaper because one of its columnists, Charles Blow, once filmed himself in a series of bathroom videos? (This one is a maybe, yes.)

Is MSNBC not a network because Joe and Mika Scarborough film “Morning Joe” from their Jupiter, Florida home and pretend they’re at the Capitol and the White House?

And finally, is the New York Times not a newspaper because one of its reporters once acted like a complete ass online?

Yeah, didn’t think so.