REPORT: Antonio Brown Declines To Delay Roster Bonus From Steelers, Three Teams Vying For Trade

Antonio Brown doesn’t plan on doing the Pittsburgh Steelers any favors.

According to ProFootballTalk, the team asked Brown to delay his $2.5 million roster bonus past March 17, and he wasn’t having any of it. The purpose of delaying it would be to alleviate dead cap money.

Mike Florio also just floated the idea he’s doing whatever he can to just get himself cut in order to get a brand new deal.

The more I think about it the more I think Antonio Brown believes that if he makes enough noise the Steelers: (1) won’t be able to trade him; and (2) will cut him before another $2.5M becomes due on March 17, allowing him to get a new contract on the open market. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 3, 2019

If he does get traded, the Raiders, Redskins and Titans are expected to be the three teams in play for his services.

The three teams that have shown the most interest in wide receiver Antonio Brown to date are the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans, per league sources. Thus, the battle for Brown could develop into a battle between Grudens, Jon and Jay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2019

As always, the circus surrounding Antonio Brown is always highly entertaining. Let’s also not forget this is the same guy who went on the record and said he didn’t need football or to play by anybody else’s rules. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Claims He Doesn’t ‘Need’ Football, Won’t Play By The ‘Rules’ Of Others)

Just an all around great guy who is distraction-free!

Antonio Brown says he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. (via @JeffDarlington) pic.twitter.com/1Tai9YidF1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2019

Part of me wants this whole saga to just end because it’s so tiring. Yet, it’s also great content watching the talented receiver seemingly burn every single bridge possible with his efforts to find a new team.

It should be fascinating to see where he ends up. At this point, I’m not sure what team would want to touch him. He’s just a massive problem waiting to happen.

I don’t care how many touchdowns you can catch. At some point, the distraction just isn’t worth it.