REPORT: Antonio Brown Declines To Delay Roster Bonus From Steelers, Three Teams Vying For Trade

David Hookstead | Reporter

Antonio Brown doesn’t plan on doing the Pittsburgh Steelers any favors.

According to ProFootballTalk, the team asked Brown to delay his $2.5 million roster bonus past March 17, and he wasn’t having any of it. The purpose of delaying it would be to alleviate dead cap money.

Mike Florio also just floated the idea he’s doing whatever he can to just get himself cut in order to get a brand new deal.

If he does get traded, the Raiders, Redskins and Titans are expected to be the three teams in play for his services.

As always, the circus surrounding Antonio Brown is always highly entertaining. Let’s also not forget this is the same guy who went on the record and said he didn’t need football or to play by anybody else’s rules. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Claims He Doesn’t ‘Need’ Football, Won’t Play By The ‘Rules’ Of Others)

Just an all around great guy who is distraction-free!

Part of me wants this whole saga to just end because it’s so tiring. Yet, it’s also great content watching the talented receiver seemingly burn every single bridge possible with his efforts to find a new team.

It should be fascinating to see where he ends up. At this point, I’m not sure what team would want to touch him. He’s just a massive problem waiting to happen.

I don’t care how many touchdowns you can catch. At some point, the distraction just isn’t worth it.

