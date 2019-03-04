Sanders Denounces Nadler’s Massive Document Request As ‘Disgraceful And Abusive’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement Monday in response to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s newest investigation.

Nadler announced his plan Monday to request documents from over 80 people and entities, presumably searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., The Trump Organization and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions were among those contacted. (RELATED: Judiciary Chair Says Trump Is Guilty Of Obstruction. And He’s Thinking About Impeachment)

“Today, Chairman Nadler opened up a disgraceful and abusive investigation into tired, false allegations already investigated by the Special Counsel and committees in both Chambers of Congress,” Sanders’ statement reads. “Chairman Nadler and his fellow Democrats have embarked on this fishing expedition because they are terrified that their two-year false narrative of ‘Russia collusion’ is crumbling.'”

It continues:

Their intimidation and abuse of American citizens is shameful. Democrats are harassing the President to distract from their radical agenda of making America a socialist country, killing babies after they’re born, and pushing a ‘green new deal’ that would destroy jobs and bankrupt America. The American people deserve a Congress that works with the President to address serious issues like immigration, healthcare, and infrastructure. The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens. The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President.

Nadler also said over the weekend that “it’s very clear” Trump obstructed justice, adding that, “1,100 times he referred to the Mueller investigation as a witch hunt. He tried to protect Michael Flynn from being investigated by the FBI. ”

