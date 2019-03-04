Steve Smith Appears To Take Jab At Jason Witten During NFL Combine Broadcast

Steve Smith appeared to take a lighthearted jab at Jason Witten during the NFL combine.

The TV broadcast was discussing Witten’s decision to come out of retirement to rejoin the Cowboys and if the former Carolina Panthers star would ever look to do the same. Turns out, he’s more than happy sticking to television these days.

“I’m actually good on TV. So, I’m just going to stay here,” Smith said during a weekend broadcast of the NFL combine.

Here's the video [via @ftbeard_17] Steve Smith said he's actually good on TV so he won't be coming out of retirement. Basically said "Ice up son, Ice up." – to Jason Witten.

You’ve got to love that comment. You could tell he was really hesitating before just letting it go. The comment is an obvious reference to the fact Witten didn’t exactly make himself a ton of fans during his time on “Monday Night Football.” (RELATED: Jason Witten Comes Out Of Retirement To Rejoin The Dallas Cowboys)

Personally, I really don’t know much at all about Steve Smith’s broadcast career. Not a clue. I know that he was a dominant NFL player, but those days are far behind him at this point.

Besides, if you have the money in the bank and are good in the booth, then why would you want to leave? Witten clearly still wants to play and didn’t exactly mesh well on TV.

Either way, you have to respect the realness of Smith. There was literally no reason at all to throw that shot, and he didn’t even hesitate.

That’s the kind of bluntness that made him a fan favorite during his playing days.