Taylor Swift Goes To Recording Studio, Appears To Address Rumors Of New Music Coming Soon

Taylor Swift was in the recording studio over the weekend.

According to Just Jared, the superstar singer was in the studio Sunday amid rumors that new music is right around the corner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 2, 2019 at 2:15pm PST

Swift, who is arguably the most popular singer on the planet at the current moment, also appeared to address the rumors in an Instagram post from a few days ago. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Wins Major Awards. Her Haters And Critics Won’t Like It)

She posted a photo of a cat looking shocked with the caption, “She just read all the theories.”

View this post on Instagram She just read all the theories A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 27, 2019 at 9:20am PST

I might not be in the CIA, but I’m able to connect some dots. Something is up. There has been nonstop speculation something is about to drop, she appears to address those rumors and now she’s in the studio.

Call me foolish, but I think there’s a lot of reasons for fans to get excited. You can prepare for the entertainment world to erupt if we get hit with some new music.

Nothing gets people spun up like some new Swift tracks and all the debate that always follows.

As a massive fan, I hope that I’m right and we’re about to get some new content. Swift’s stuff never disappoints, and it feels like a lifetime since “Reputation” dropped.

Gentlemen, we’re now at DEFCON 3. Things could get going real quick at this point. Stay tuned.

P.S.: Swift still has yet to deny that I’ve inspired some of her songs.