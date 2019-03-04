‘Trump Supporters’ Walked Down Hollywood Blvd Like Dogs Because Art

A contentious Twitter exchange between rapper Cardi B and Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren inspired an art performance Sunday on Hollywood Boulevard where activists “dog walked” older white males outfitted with dog leashes and “MAGA” hats.

The exchange began Jan. 16 after Cardi B posted an expletive-filled video on Instagram about the partial government shutdown.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020,” Lahren posted on Twitter the same day.

“Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” Cardi B replied Jan. 20, using slang that conveys verbal or physical violence.

Their feud continued several days later, after Lahren weighed in on illegal immigration.

A group of artists called In Decline organized an exhibit entitled “Hate Breed.” The group summarized the exhibit as “Dogs,” or white males wearing MAGA hats and leashes, versus “Dog Walkers,” people of color and members of the LGBTQ community, or “those most affected by racism and bigotry,” in an email to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The exhibit’s purpose was to demonstrate the willingness of the “Dog Walkers” to walk the “Dogs” “down the path of empathy,” they said.

The group said the dogs did not represent every single Trump supporter, but said “we believe that most people who support him do so for misguided reasons. They have been poorly trained by an information landscape they do not understand.”

The group also said Trump supporters attract intolerance because “avowed racists and bigots tend to find a deeper connection to Trump than most of the past conservative candidates.”

The exhibition drew in more than “two-dozen men and women of color and members of the LGBTQ community,” according to In Decline’s press release.

The anti-Trump art exhibit comes on the heels of the recent art performance in Washington, D.C., mocking the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump by featuring a lookalike model vacuuming.

