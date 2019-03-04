Trump Serves Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches And Big Macs To North Dakota State Football Players

President Donald Trump continued his tradition of serving fast food to athletes visiting the White House, this time offering the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison football team Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches, McDonald’s Big Macs, and french fries.

The president previously served McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and pizza to the Clemson University Tigers after they won the College Football national championship. The press criticized Trump’s choice of food, which he personally paid for, but the many players defended their trip to the White House. (RELATED: Trump Gets Clemson Football Team Fast Food To Celebrate National Championship)

Trump, clearly unperturbed by the media’s coverage of the Clemson visit, opted to bring out fast food again Monday for the NDSU players, who recently won the Football Championship Subdivision title.

Fast food spread at the White House for North Dakota State University Football Team. Big Macs and Chick-Fil-A. pic.twitter.com/B3iTtSHbW2 — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) March 4, 2019

Pooler @HansNichols with the pic of the spread of Chik-fil-A, Bic Macs and french fries being served to the North Dakota State Bison football team at the White House. pic.twitter.com/huLFxrTggr — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 4, 2019

Trump joked that he could’ve served fancier food, but said, “I know you people,” and “we like American companies.”

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said the fast food spread he experienced in January was “awesome,” but it’s not clear yet if the NDSU players feel the same way.

Follow Amber on Twitter