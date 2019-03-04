Walkaway Founder Talks About His First Time Attending CPAC — Admits He Used To Think It Was A Giant Klan Meeting

WATCH:

Brandon Straka, the openly gay former Democrat behind the recent movement to #WalkAway from liberalism, stopped by The Daily Caller’s booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to discuss his first time attending the event.

Straka was a Hillary Clinton supporter in 2016, and admits he used to think that CPAC was a scary event filled with scary people.

Two years later, he says he realized there was nothing to fear, that the conference was filled with mostly young, patriotic conservatives and activists.

“I remember being a Democrat and thinking that CPAC was a really scary thing—like a giant Klan meeting—and now this is my very first CPAC and I’m actually speaking at this conference,” said Straka.

