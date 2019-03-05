Report: Ben Affleck Is Back With Ex, Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck is reportedly back together with his ex-girlfriend, “Saturday Night Live” producer, Lindsay Shookus and sources said they have “picked back up were they left off.”

“Ben [Affleck] and Lindsay [Shookus] have picked back up where they left off at this point,” a source with knowledge about the 46-year-old actor’s relationship with Shookus shared with People magazine Monday. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Life After Divorce And Dating Again)

“He loves to be with her,” another source close to the “Justice League” star added. “They are both focusing on their families.” (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Divorce In Jeopardy Of Being Dismissed)

One insider shared with Page Six, that Affleck and the “SNL” producer, “really do care about each other,” after breaking up in August. Soon after the split, the “Gone Girl” actor headed back to rehab with the help of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, following an intervention.

The actor recently opened up about his ongoing battle with alcoholism and admitted that it is just “part of my life.”

WATCH:

“It doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It’s part of my life,” Affleck said during his appearance on NBC’s “Today” show.

“It’s something that I deal with,” he added. “It doesn’t have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at.”

The actor continued, “I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that … It’s about yourself, your life, your family, and you know people — we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them.”