‘Captain Marvel’ Could Make Up To $150 Million In Its Opening Weekend

“Captain Marvel” is expected to stack up a ton of cash this weekend at the box office.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Tuesday:

Marvel’s first female-fronted superhero pic, starring Brie Larson, is tracking to open this weekend to a mighty $125 million to $145 million at the North American box office, where revenue year to date is down 26 percent over 2018 following a dismal February, which hit a 17-year low. Some even think the movie could hit $150 million through Sunday.

My friends, making $150 million for an opening weekend is what we like to call ‘swimming in cash’ in the business.

That’s the kind of money that is borderline hard to comprehend. Most films lose money and never even sniff success at the box office. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

“Captain Marvel” is here just expected to obliterate all the competition. You just have to love it. As somebody who is a fan of Brie Larson, I can’t wait to see what she does in the superhero movie.

Let’s also not forget that she’s a bit of smoke. All you guys out there know exactly what I’m talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 5, 2019 at 12:10am PST

This also couldn’t come at a better time for Hollywood. The industry is struggling mightily right now, and is coming off a horrific February.

It looks like that will all end once “Captain Marvel” shows up and shows out at the box office. It should be a good time.

