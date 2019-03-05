Former NFL QB Chad Kelly Pleads Not Guilty In Trespassing Case

Former Ole Miss star Chad Kelly has entered a “not guilty” plea in his criminal trespassing case.

According to TMZ, Kelly appeared in a Colorado courtroom to enter the “not guilty” plea on charges stemming from an alleged Halloween incident. The former Denver Broncos quarterback is accused of breaking into somebody’s home, sitting on their coach next to a woman with a baby and babbling “incoherently.”

He faces up to three years behind bars if convicted of felony criminal trespassing. Kelly was quickly booted from the Broncos after his arrest, but appears to be trying to stay in shape.

Despite the fact Kelly might be trying to keep his skills sharp, I wouldn’t hold your breath in hopes of him getting another shot in the league. (RELATED: Arrested And Disgraced NFL Quarterback Might Be Headed To An Entirely Different League)

He was a late round pick, has had plenty of red flags pop up and then threw away his chance to play big minutes for the Broncos.

At this point, why would a team risk taking a chance on him? He’s done nothing to show he deserves it. It’s a real shame too because he was a star in college, and was extremely exciting to watch.

Maybe he could get a call from the AAF, but if that was going to happen, it would seem like it already would have.

Now, he’s out of the NFL and potentially facing three years in prison. I hope he figures it out sooner than later because things clearly aren’t where he wants them to be.

