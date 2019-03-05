Report: Demi Lovato ‘Still Sober And Committed To Her Sobriety’ After Overdose

Demi Lovato is reportedly “still sober” and fully committed to staying sober following her stint in rehab after last year’s near-death overdose.

The 26-year-old pop singer “is still sober and committed to her sobriety” nearly eight months after she overdosed and had to be hospitalized for two weeks following the incident, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

The same insider said reports the “Sober” hitmaker has cut ties with everyone on her team are accurate because she wants to start new and not with people who “enabled” her.

She’s currently living near an outpatient facility in Los Angeles in a condo and on her own, something that pals said they worry about because the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer “can’t be alone.”

The source shared that Lovato has hit “a couple of bumps” in the road to sobriety, which is why she returned to an inpatient facility for a short time. But the insider added that the last 30 days she has been “doing really well” and is excited to get back on stage.

And clearly, working out is part of the process to staying healthy. On Tuesday, the “Heart Attack” hitmaker posted a funny video of her with sports writer Jay Glazer after she knocked right out his front tooth. Check it out.

“Holy shit I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! So coach, when’s my first fight?! #unbreakableperformance,” Lovato captioned her post after it happened.