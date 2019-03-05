Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Hillary Clinton’s 2020 Announcement

President Donald Trump reacted with disappointment to news that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is not seeking a presidential bid in 2020.

Clinton announced Monday morning that she is not running for president in the Democratic primary after months of speculation that she could be gearing up for her third shot at the presidency. Trump tweeted about the news with his favorite nickname for Clinton, “Crooked Hillary.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Running’ In 2020, Hillary Clinton Claims)

“Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again?” Trump wrote. “She will be sorely missed!”

"(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House."

The president has repeatedly mocked Clinton for her loss against him in 2016 and has even attempted to taunt her into joining the 2020 race.

“I like [Hillary], too; I like her, too. I’d be very happy with Hillary,” Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in October. “I like them all. I don’t see anybody that I wouldn’t enjoy running against. And you know, that could happen. But I don’t see it right now.”

