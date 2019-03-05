Superstar Rapper Strikes Huge Plea Deal, Avoids Any Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case

Superstar rapper Fabolous reportedly struck a huge plea deal and will now avoid any jail time in his domestic violence case.

The 41-year-old rapper—born John David Jackson—was facing up to 20 years behind bars after a grand jury in October indicted him on “one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill and one count of possession of a weapon … a pair of scissors,” per TMZ Tuesday. (RELATED: Fourth And Final Suspect In XXXTentacion Killing Turns Himself In To Police)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Mar 5, 2019 at 8:09am PST

As part of the agreement, the “Into You” hitmaker must enter what’s being called a “pretrial intervention program,” according to the Bergen County, NJ Court. (RELATED: Rapper XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift Single-Day Streaming Record Following Terrible Death)

If Johnson completes the program and stays out of trouble for a whole year, all charges will be dismissed, Brian Neery’s, Fabolous’s attorney shared. (RELATED: Here’s What A Superstar Musician Had To Say After Surviving Scary Emergency Plane Landing)

Neary explained, that the “Make Me Better” performer must also give the court a status update monthly. But does not need to enroll in any kind of anger management courses or therapy.

The charges stem from a physical altercation last year that was captured on video between Fabolous and Emily B.—who is also the mother of his two kids.

WATCH: