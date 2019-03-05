Get Ready For St Patty’s Day Early With Deals On Everything From Apparel To Party Supplies
St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17. The holiday actually gets its roots from a Christian Feast Day in Ireland. Here in America, we have turned it into a party day that rivals Mardi Gras and Super Bowl Sunday. If you travel to Ireland, you won’t see people drinking green beer or eating corn beef and cabbage, but businesses are closed and you can see parades. Ironically, the commercialization of the holiday came from America. The first celebratory parade of this type occurred in Ireland in 1947.
While Irish immigrants started the traditions to celebrate their heritage, everyone gets into the action today. If you are looking for fun ways to celebrate with friends and family, check out the array of products on Amazon. Here are few suggestions:
On the men’s side, you can get an array of comical saying and pictures depending on what you are looking for. One popular option is the Dabbing Leprechaun Tee by Tipsy Elves. This t-shirt has excellent reviews and is on sale now for $17.95 with guaranteed free two day shipping with Prime.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook