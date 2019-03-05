Jose Canseco Offers To ‘Help’ Tim Tebow

William Davis | Contributor

Legendary former MLB player Jose Canseco really wants to help Tim Tebow.

Canseco sent a series of tweets directed at Tebow on Monday and Tuesday. He claims that Tebow needs to improve his swing and that Canseco can help him become one of the best home-run hitters in the majors. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Shreds ‘Critics And Naysayers’ During Awesome Speeches)

“Tim Tebow you’re never going to make it to the Major Leagues with that swing I am here to help you buddy,” Canseco added.

Tebow is currently an outfielder in the New York Mets AAA system, and is widely expected to have a change to play in the MLB next season. After winning two national championships and a Heisman Trophy at Florida, Tebow played six seasons in the NFL and led the Denver Broncos to a division title in 2011. (RELATED Josie Canseco And Mike Stud Are No Longer Dating)

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Tim Tebow #15 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the New England Patriots during their AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 14: Tim Tebow #15 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the New England Patriots during their AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As much as I like Tebow, it’s hard to see him ever being as great as Canseco thinks he can be, but the fact that Tebow has appears to have a good shot to be the rare athletes to play in two professional sports is impressive.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : jose canseco mlb tim tebow
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller