Jose Canseco Offers To ‘Help’ Tim Tebow

Legendary former MLB player Jose Canseco really wants to help Tim Tebow.

Canseco sent a series of tweets directed at Tebow on Monday and Tuesday. He claims that Tebow needs to improve his swing and that Canseco can help him become one of the best home-run hitters in the majors. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Shreds ‘Critics And Naysayers’ During Awesome Speeches)

If I can hit a softball 500 feet at the age of 55 you can hit 40 home runs in the major leagues if you let me help you yes I’m talking to you Tim Tebow — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 5, 2019

Tim Tebow will you let me help you if I can hit a softball further than you can hit a baseball — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 5, 2019

“Tim Tebow you’re never going to make it to the Major Leagues with that swing I am here to help you buddy,” Canseco added.

Tebow is currently an outfielder in the New York Mets AAA system, and is widely expected to have a change to play in the MLB next season. After winning two national championships and a Heisman Trophy at Florida, Tebow played six seasons in the NFL and led the Denver Broncos to a division title in 2011. (RELATED Josie Canseco And Mike Stud Are No Longer Dating)

As much as I like Tebow, it’s hard to see him ever being as great as Canseco thinks he can be, but the fact that Tebow has appears to have a good shot to be the rare athletes to play in two professional sports is impressive.

