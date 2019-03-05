Fox’s Juan Williams: Trump Could ‘Refuse To Leave’ Office If He Is Not Reelected

Fox News contributor Juan Williams claimed Monday that President Donald Trump could refuse to leave office if he loses reelection in 2020, sparking backlash across Twitter.

In an opinion piece for The Hill, Williams wrote, “It is no longer outside the realm of possibility that Trump could refuse to leave if he loses the 2020 election. And if he does not accept an election defeat — a scenario he threatened in 2016 — he will have a virtual army on social media to defend him.”

“Where does this stop?” Williams concluded.

Williams tweeted out his opinion piece but was met with swift backlash from a variety of pundits accusing him of “scaremongering” and being “nuts.”

And you wonder why the man won’t talk you… — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) March 5, 2019

This is nuts. There’s absolutely no reason to believe this. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) March 4, 2019

Bullshit Juan. How does Trump as you suggest remain in power and in the White House. Care to explain the “how.” — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) March 5, 2019

Just when I thought you couldn’t say anything dumber than you do on TV….. C’mon bro — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) March 4, 2019

What are you saying? The man isn’t going to refuse to leave office, and if he did he’d be removed. We literally just had free and fair midterm elections in which he and his party were widely rebuked. Seems like the system works just fine. Even with the incessant scaremongering. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) March 5, 2019

Context: I won a $500 bet with a conservative who said Obama would not step down after his term. Same hysteria here. https://t.co/E0kMmSI8qW — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 5, 2019

Williams’ conspiratorial tweet racked up over 20,000 replies compared to just under 1,500 likes — one of the worst “ratios” Twitter has likely ever seen.

