Watch Kyle Kuzma Push LeBron James To Play Defense

LeBron James is now being physically pushed to play defense by his own team.

During a Monday night loss to the Clippers, James was pushed in the back by Kyle Kuzma after he essentially just quit playing defense.

Kuzma shoved him toward a shooter, and the NBA star still didn’t close out in time. Watch the emasculating moment below.

Kuzma “helping” LeBron on defense due to some confusion pic.twitter.com/JVTE1cTdsh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 5, 2019

It really doesn’t get much more humiliating than that. LeBron is arguably the greatest player to ever pick up a basketball, and he is now being physically forced to play defense by his teammates.

Are you kidding? It really doesn’t get much more humiliating at all. He’s got three rings, and Kuzma is out here shoving him to play defense. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

Can it get any worse for the Lakers and King James? I really don’t think so.

He’s bouncing balls into a broadcast, walking off the court with games still going on and now getting pushed around by his own teammates.

If you thought the situation in Los Angeles was going well, I can promise you that it’s not. I can’t wait to see what embarrassing turn this situation takes next.

