REPORT: Lakers Will ‘Almost Certainly’ Fire Head Coach Luke Walton

Luke Walton’s days as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers might be coming to a rapid end.

Marc Stein wrote the following Monday for the New York Times:

The prevailing assumption in league coaching circles remains that Walton will almost certainly be dismissed after the season, followed by the Lakers resuming their trade quest for Davis. But denying Walton an opportunity to at finish out a season wrought with drama and distraction since James’s first dribble in purple and gold would be cruel and needless.

The circus never ends. It just never ends and I love it. LeBron James is behaving like a child, and now they’re going to be searching for a new coach.

It almost seems like anything that can go wrong has gone wrong for the Lakers this season. I hate to revel in somebody’s pain, but I might make an exception here. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

There was so much hype when LeBron joined the Lakers. It was so hyped up, and it has fallen flat on its face.

Does LeBron not respect the media? OUR COLUMN: pic.twitter.com/0GnYFAEhDB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2019

I mean, at this point, his own teammate is out there pushing him in order to get him to play defense. How much worse of a look do you want?

Kuzma “helping” LeBron on defense due to some confusion pic.twitter.com/JVTE1cTdsh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 5, 2019

Now, they’ll be looking for a new coach. I really don’t see how this could get any more chaotic at this point. Does anybody really think Luke Walton is the main problem with the Lakers? I don’t think so.

It’s just a circus, and I’m not sure there’s a single coach who could succeed there. Welcome to pro sports in 2019. LeBron James and the Lakers are getting utterly destroyed.

What a thing to see!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter