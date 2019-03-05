Mark Cuban Considering 2020 Presidential Run

Mark Cuban announced that he is once again considering a run for president, in an interview Monday with The New York Daily News.

Cuban said that he will only pull the trigger on a presidential run under the “right circumstances.” Cuban said that if he runs, it will be as an independent. (RELATED: Mark Cuban Fined $600,000 For Tanking Comments)

“I haven’t decided anything yet. We’ll see what happens. It all comes down to how things play out,” Cuban told The Daily News. “It’s not something I feel like I have to do.”

The longtime owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as something that might compel him to seek the presidency. (RELATED: Mueller Report Not Coming Next Week, As CNN Reported)