Maxine Waters Delivers Wild Rant, Asks Trump If He’s ‘Still In Love’ With Kim Jong Un

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters tore into President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a lengthy Twitter rant spanning topics from North Korea to impeachment and everything in between.

Waters began the disjointed rant by referring to the president as “Don the con man” and “number 45,” calling last week’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “fake” and asking whether he was “still in love [with] Kim.”

Lying Trump came away from fake summit with terrorist & killer Kim Jong-un w/ nothing because Kim never intended to offer anything. Don the con man got conned! Hey number 45, are you still in love w/ Kim? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Lying Trump said he believes killer Kim Jong-un, that he didn’t know what happened to #ottowarmbier. Now he wants to flip the script. No one can believe this unworthy president. He is the most prolific, consistent, good for nothing liar this country has ever experienced. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019



From there, Waters jumped to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, telling Trump that God would “never forgive” him for “siding [with Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud].” (RELATED: Maxine Waters: God Is On The Side Of People Driving Trump Aides From Restaurants)

The killing with the chainsaw & dismemberment of #JamalKhashoggi by the Saudis is the most gruesome & heartless act imaginable! Now we learned his body parts were burned in a giant oven! Trump, God will never forgive you for siding w/ MBS on this murder. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Waters then pivoted 180 degrees to domestic issues, accusing the president of “obstruction of justice” — with no actual evidence — and saying that “impeachment is the only answer.”

Obstruction of justice reality show: Firing Comey, sending coded messages to Manafort & others that he has the power to pardon; lying abt Trump Tower meeting; threatening Cohen’s in-laws; attempting to destroy Mueller. What more do we need to know? Impeachment is the only answer — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

She called on former Trump allies to flip on the president, making it clear that she still planned to hold them accountable as well.

Hey Manafort, Cohen, Flynn, Gates, Papadopoulos, & Stone, its truth telling time, and the truth will free your heart and soul — but no guarantees freedom from prison time. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Waters then took aim directly at Trump, calling him the “most daring liar” she had ever heard. She then addressed him directly again, saying, “Trump, you have screamed no collusion and no obstruction of justice so many times, trying to influence others, that I think you really believe your own lies.”

Lying Trump, so you said you did nothing to force security clearance for Kushner, huh? Who do you think will believe that lie? Must give you credit. You are the boldest, most daring liar I’ve ever heard of. A pox on all your houses. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Trump, you have screamed no collusion and no obstruction of justice so many times, trying to influence others, that I think you really believe your own lies. Just stop it. No honesty. No truth. No trust. No patriotism. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

The conclusion to her rambling rant was a call for support for the president’s impeachment, which Waters has been advocating since before he even took office in January of 2017.

For the faint of heart, who’ve been waiting for every “t” to be crossed and every “i” to be dotted, now is the time to demonstrate your patriotism. Support impeachment! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

