Maxine Waters Delivers Wild Rant, Asks Trump If He’s ‘Still In Love’ With Kim Jong Un

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters tore into President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a lengthy Twitter rant spanning topics from North Korea to impeachment and everything in between.

Waters began the disjointed rant by referring to the president as “Don the con man” and “number 45,” calling last week’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “fake” and asking whether he was “still in love [with] Kim.”


From there, Waters jumped to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, telling Trump that God would “never forgive” him for “siding [with Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud].” (RELATED: Maxine Waters: God Is On The Side Of People Driving Trump Aides From Restaurants)

Waters then pivoted 180 degrees to domestic issues, accusing the president of “obstruction of justice” — with no actual evidence — and saying that “impeachment is the only answer.”

She called on former Trump allies to flip on the president, making it clear that she still planned to hold them accountable as well.

Waters then took aim directly at Trump, calling him the “most daring liar” she had ever heard. She then addressed him directly again, saying, “Trump, you have screamed no collusion and no obstruction of justice so many times, trying to influence others, that I think you really believe your own lies.”

The conclusion to her rambling rant was a call for support for the president’s impeachment, which Waters has been advocating since before he even took office in January of 2017.

Follow Virginia on Twitter

Tags : donald trump kim jong un maxine waters
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller