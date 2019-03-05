Melania Wows In Navy Blue Dress During Appearance At Las Vegas Town Hall

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

First lady Melania Trump certainly turned heads Tuesday when she showed up wearing a beautiful navy blue dress during her appearance at an opioids town hall in Las Vegas.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives to speak at a town hall on opioid abuse while on a three-state tour promoting her "Be Best" initiative in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US First Lady Melania Trump smiles during a town hall event about opioid abuse on March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as classic as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up dress that went down just past her knees as she joined former Fox News host Eric Bolling to talk about the current crisis in the country, as part of her three-state “Be Best” tour. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

U.S. first lady Melania Trump takes part in a town hall on opioid abuse while on a three-state tour promoting her "Be Best" initiative in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. first lady Melania Trump takes part in a town hall on opioid abuse while on a three-state tour promoting her "Be Best" initiative in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

She completed the great look with loose hair, a blue belt and matching navy high heels.  (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump takes part in a town hall on opioid abuse while on a three-state tour promoting her "Be Best" initiative in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“FLOTUS speaks on the opioid crisis. ‘I have been honored to work alongside many agencies – including @HHSGov, @DHSGov, @ONDCP, & now joining us later today, @DEAHQ. Together, and with all of you here today, I know we can make a real difference & save lives. #BeBest,” FLOTUS shared with the crowd, per the first lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham.  (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump takes part in a town hall on opioid abuse while on a three-state tour promoting her "Be Best" initiative in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“‘I have learned that we have a responsibility to not just ourselves, but also those who may be struggling around you.’ – @FLOTUS #BeBest,” she added.

US First Lady Melania Trump (R) listens while Eric Bolling speaks during a town hall event about opioid abuse on March 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

