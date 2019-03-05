Melania Wows In Navy Blue Dress During Appearance At Las Vegas Town Hall

First lady Melania Trump certainly turned heads Tuesday when she showed up wearing a beautiful navy blue dress during her appearance at an opioids town hall in Las Vegas.

The first lady looked just as classic as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up dress that went down just past her knees as she joined former Fox News host Eric Bolling to talk about the current crisis in the country, as part of her three-state “Be Best” tour. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair, a blue belt and matching navy high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

“FLOTUS speaks on the opioid crisis. ‘I have been honored to work alongside many agencies – including @HHSGov, @DHSGov, @ONDCP, & now joining us later today, @DEAHQ. Together, and with all of you here today, I know we can make a real difference & save lives. #BeBest,” FLOTUS shared with the crowd, per the first lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

.@FLOTUS speaks on the opioid crisis. “I have been honored to work alongside many agencies – including @HHSGov, @DHSGov, @ONDCP, & now joining us later today, @DEAHQ. Together, and with all of you here today, I know we can make a real difference & save lives. #BeBest — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 5, 2019

“‘I have learned that we have a responsibility to not just ourselves, but also those who may be struggling around you.’ – @FLOTUS #BeBest,” she added.

“I have learned that we have a responsibility to not just ourselves, but also those who may be struggling around you.” – @FLOTUS #BeBest — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 5, 2019