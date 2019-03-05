‘Monday Night Football’ Needs To Consider Putting Pat McAfee On The Broadcast

There seems to be a lot of momentum building for Pat McAfee to join “Monday Night Football” in the booth.

The show currently has an open slot after Jason Witten left to rejoin the Cowboys. Peyton Manning is the man favored to fill the absence, but many people seem to think McAfee is the best option on the market. (RELATED: Jason Witten Comes Out Of Retirement To Rejoin The Dallas Cowboys)

So @PatMcAfeeShow’s #McAfeeForMNF campaign is now trending… Would you like to see and hear more calls like this one on Monday Night Football? pic.twitter.com/mTd4iN3a4P — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 4, 2019

Hey @PatMcAfeeShow — don’t forget where, when and on what show the #McAfeeForMNF Movement started. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 4, 2019

ZERO CHANCE I get the gig w/o the internet. If u’re up 4 it, could u tag every @espn/@ESPNNFL post w/ #McAfeeForMNF & #DoTheRightThingESPN.. We will earn this job together. I NEED YOU & all of ur friends help. Spread the love, let’s make #MNF MUST-WATCH pic.twitter.com/Myn8MkCcmo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2019

Im all for this. #McAfeeForMNF @PatMcAfeeShow there is not another man more worthy. #NoBadDays — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) March 4, 2019

.@PatMcAfeeShow “Future 1st ballot broadcast hall of famer” has a nice ring to it. #DoTheRightThingESPN #McAfeeForMNF — Natural Light (@naturallight) March 4, 2019

Not gonna lie to you. I watch a lot of sports on mute. If @PatMcAfeeShow was on #MNF, I’d put the damn sound on. Do it for America. #McAfeeForMNF — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 5, 2019

It’s time to #DoTheRightThingESPN and embrace the future by capitalizing on the present. Choose #McAfeeForMNF so we can raise the @espn Monday Night experience to a whole new level. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/nuCn5PQzcG — Todd McComas (@toddmccomas) March 4, 2019

Our endorsements to replace Jason Witten on MNF: 1) @PatMcAfeeShow

2) See #1#McAfeeForMNF pic.twitter.com/QsM4ml2yuD — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 4, 2019

ESPN has to pull the trigger on this move. They just have to. Putting McAfee in the booth would bring “MNF” to a whole new level.

I can’t even begin to describe how awesome it would be. The man was outstanding calling the Lions’ big win over the Packers earlier in the year. That’s the exact kind of intensity, insight and comedy we need for our Monday night action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by patmcafeeshow (@patmcafeeshow) on Mar 4, 2019 at 7:23am PST

Of course, ESPN isn’t exactly known for making wise decisions or giving the fans what we desperately want.

If they had any business sense at all, McAfee would already be on a deal, and I’m not just saying that because he’s a fan of my work. (RELATED: Peyton Manning Favored To Replace Jason Witten On ‘Monday Night Football’)

I’m saying that because the former Colts punter has generational talent when it comes to entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by patmcafeeshow (@patmcafeeshow) on Jan 20, 2019 at 7:12am PST

#DoTheRightThingESPN and hire McAfee.

