‘Monday Night Football’ Needs To Consider Putting Pat McAfee On The Broadcast

There seems to be a lot of momentum building for Pat McAfee to join “Monday Night Football” in the booth.

The show currently has an open slot after Jason Witten left to rejoin the Cowboys. Peyton Manning is the man favored to fill the absence, but many people seem to think McAfee is the best option on the market. (RELATED: Jason Witten Comes Out Of Retirement To Rejoin The Dallas Cowboys)

ESPN has to pull the trigger on this move. They just have to. Putting McAfee in the booth would bring “MNF” to a whole new level.

I can’t even begin to describe how awesome it would be. The man was outstanding calling the Lions’ big win over the Packers earlier in the year. That’s the exact kind of intensity, insight and comedy we need for our Monday night action.

 

Of course, ESPN isn’t exactly known for making wise decisions or giving the fans what we desperately want.

If they had any business sense at all, McAfee would already be on a deal, and I’m not just saying that because he’s a fan of my work. (RELATED: Peyton Manning Favored To Replace Jason Witten On ‘Monday Night Football’)

I’m saying that because the former Colts punter has generational talent when it comes to entertainment.

 

#DoTheRightThingESPN and hire McAfee.

