REPORT: Oakland Raiders Are The Team ‘Most Interested’ In Antonio Brown

The Oakland Raiders may be the team most eager to try to acquire Antonio Brown.

Brown’s time with the Steelers is almost certainly over. Now, it’s just a question of where he will go. According to Ian Rapoport, don’t count out the Raiders.

“The Oakland Raiders, at this point, seem to be the team to watch for Antonio Brown. They are the team that has been most interested in him, and I know they’re hoping for a big offseason. They’re one to keep an eye on,” Rapoport said during a Tuesday appearance on the NFL Network. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Might Only Be Worth A Sixth Round Pick In A Potential Trade)

From @gmfb: As trade talks continue for #Steelers WR Antonio Brown, the interest is real. And while there are others talking with Pittsburgh, the #Raiders are one team continually staying in the mix. pic.twitter.com/qwvOnjDuKo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2019

Gruden and Brown together would be entertainment gold. The possibilities are endless, especially when you consider the fact they could end up on “Hard Knocks.”

The Raiders coach has a big personality, and it might just be big enough to handle the talented receiver.

I would love to just have a camera following them around nonstop like it was a buddy cop film.

It’d be almost even funnier if he went to the Raiders and then they had an atrocious season. Watching them turn into a dumpster fire thanks to Brown would be beyond parody.

Gruden would be flipping out constantly, and it’d be great for all the fans. Well, not all the fans. Fans of the team would hate it, but the rest of us would love it.

I’m now all in on this idea now. Let’s get it done!

