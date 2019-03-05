REVIEW: ‘I Am The Night’ Finishes With Incredibly Strong Finale

“I Am the Night” ended on TNT Monday night, and it was incredible.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU ARE NOT CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

I was blown away by the finale last night. It was everything I hoped it would be and much more. The biggest question I had going into the episode is how would George Hodel’s fate be handled.

The devious character and Black Dahlia murder suspect fled the country in real life and lived for several more decades.

Well, they didn’t deviate from that storyline in the finale. Hodel and Fauna have an incredibly intense exchange in what appears to be some kind of torture chamber. It’s made pretty clear George enjoys painting women before brutally murdering them. (RELATED: ‘I Am The Night‘ Is Chilling In New Episode ‘Aloha’)

Of course, Fauna had other plans and was able to get the drop on her evil and sadistic grandfather as he begins the process of trying to kill her.

In what was one of the most epic moments of the whole mini-series, Fauna has a gun drawn down on George with the option of killing him on the table. The easy decision and probably the correct one would have been to squeeze the trigger.

Yet she doesn’t. Unlike her grandfather, she doesn’t have the ability to kill within her. That brings us to Jay (Chris Pine). He didn’t get as much screen time in the finale as some might have hoped for, but it was still awesome. (RELATED: India Eisley Shares Images From ‘I Am The Night’ Finale)

He essentially gets the police covering for Hodel to admit they hate him and want to see him dead. Billis allows Jay to escape so he can kill Hodel and make it look like it came as part of the riots.

And just like that, Jay is a free man. #IAmTheNight pic.twitter.com/VoTFOkeove — I Am The Night (@IAmTheNightTNT) March 5, 2019

No such luck, though. The man behind all the killings in the show escapes by the time Jay arrives and flees the country, just like in real life.

The truth has been shown the light. #IAmTheNight pic.twitter.com/tJicJk6e1E — I Am The Night (@IAmTheNightTNT) March 5, 2019

In the final moments of the show, Jay is seen in a tropical paradise on a surfboard. As he looks around, he sees the faces of men he’s killed. In even in this paradise and all the good he’s done, he still can’t bury the demons from his past, but maybe the process is underway.

“Send me a postcard, I’ll write you.” – Fauna Hodel #IAmTheNight pic.twitter.com/hFXqEfJupj — I Am The Night (@IAmTheNightTNT) March 5, 2019

I can’t tell you guys how much I enjoyed “I Am the Night.” It gave us a powerful ending that revealed Jay and Fauna were both at their core incredible people. Jay was willing to go to prison if it meant he could take out George Hodel.

Just like in Korea, he was willing to sacrifice himself in order to save others. I hope Chris Pine gets the recognition he deserves for this mini-series because he and India Eisley knocked it out of the park.

If you haven’t watched yet, I suggest you stream it ASAP. It was a hell of a ride. I’m sad it’s over, but I’m glad I gave it a watch.

