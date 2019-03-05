‘School Of Rock’ Kid Star Arrested On Four Felony Charges

“School Of Rock” actor Joey Gaydos Jr. is now facing four felony charges in Florida including larceny and grand theft.

Gaydos began stealing guitars in early February with four arrests in the last five weeks, Florida Police confirmed to TMZ in a report published Tuesday. Gaydos played a young guitarist in Jack Black’s band in the 2003 film “School Of Rock.” He has allegedly been stealing expensive guitars and amps. (RELATED: Florida Men Allegedly Stole More Than $500,000 Of Tequila)

Gaydos allegedly began walking into music shops to test out guitars and would take the guitar without paying. Next, he’d attempt to sell the guitar at a pawn shop.

Police claim Gaydos stole more than $4,000 worth of musical equipment. Gaydos grabbed an $800 Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy, a Fender Stratocaster worth $699, and a Gibson Les Paul valued at $1,900.

Gaydos confessed to Florida Police, blaming a drug problem as the reason for the theft. In court he entered a “not-guilty” plea for each charge related to the guitars, but has not entered a plea for the amp, according to TMZ.

This is not Gaydos’ first run-in with police. In March of 2009, Gaydos was arrested on an underage DUI charge, according to TMZ. Gaydos at age 17 was also reportedly arrested by cops in Michigan after trying to leave a Taco Bell while intoxicated. He pleaded “not-guilty” in the case.