Former Acting ICE Director Responds To Sen. Rand Paul’s Decision To Vote Against National Emergency

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan chastised Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for opposing President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the southern U.S. border.

Paul announced Sunday that he would oppose the order, joining a handful of other Republican senators in ultimately voting for a resolution that terminates the president’s declaration. Trump has already promised to veto any such resolution sent to his desk. (RELATED: Rand Paul Will Vote Against Trump’s National Emergency)

Homan said during a Fox News interview that Congress is to blame for not acting on the border issue and addressed the argument that declaring a national emergency sets a bad precedent.

WATCH:

“I respect Rand Paul but here’s where I think the issue is — is there a national security or not? But some of the [Republican] congressmen I hear, ‘Well we don’t want to do this because the Democrats’ president could do the same to us,'” Homan explained. “They’ve already done it!”

“President Barack Obama did it with DACA,” he continued. “He … went around Congress to give amnesty to 800,000 people and where was the anger there from the Democratic Party? They’ve already done it. I think playing nice is over.”

