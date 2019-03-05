See The Best Twitter Reactions To The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer

The trailer for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” dropped Tuesday, and the internet was quick to react.

Obviously, it shouldn’t surprise anybody that the preview took Twitter by storm. We’ve been waiting forever to see new footage and a full preview. Today we got it, and people were juiced. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Check out the best reactions on Twitter below:

#GameOfThrones Legacy: Ice zombies

Dragons

Blending political drama & fantasy

Battle episodes

8 years of master class “Wine glass + Smirk” artistry from Lena Headey pic.twitter.com/Mf2Z65j4lj — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) March 5, 2019

Every battle scene from the new #GameOfThrones trailer. pic.twitter.com/wzcJwOb5kX — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 5, 2019

This is going to be such a good season. I can just feel it in my bones. The trailer has only made me believe this even more.

It was chilling on every single level. It also makes me think a ton of characters are going to die.

There was nothing happy about that trailer at all. Not a single thing. But I’m still juiced as hell. Even if I have to watch my favorite characters die, you can guarantee I’m hooked in. (RELATED: Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 First Full Trailer)

Make sure to tune in April 14. It’s going to be epic on every single level. I don’t have much evidence for it, but I just know it to be true.

It’s going to be legendary! Hop into the comments with your expectations for the year.