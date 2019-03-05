Watch Jay Cutler Share Dating Advice On Episode Of ‘Very Cavallari’

Jay Cutler’s time as a TV star doesn’t look like it’ll be coming to an end anytime soon.

During the Sunday episode of “Being Cavallari,” the former Bears and Dolphins quarterback was giving out free dating advice, and it was hilarious. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Cutler said he didn’t “understand the problem” with taking things casual and seeing where they go when getting into a new relationship. His wife Kristin and her friend weren’t having it.

Watch the comedy unfold below.

NFL Quarterback turned love therapist? Jay shares his dating advice in the Season 2 premiere of #VeryCavallari and we’re not mad about it. https://t.co/FGsOQz9p0B pic.twitter.com/oFgKgpH9M6 — Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) March 1, 2019

First off, I’m glad to see Cutler has fully embraced the bum role. The man looks like he hasn’t gotten a hair cut in the past couple years. The man is a comedy machine, and his look plays a big role.

Secondly, Cutler is 100 percent right about taking things casually and seeing where they go. Every guy out there who is being honest with themselves knows that he’s correct. (RELATED: Jay Cutler Apparently Learned About Sex From A GQ Magazine)

Sometimes, guys just wanna have fun. We want to get to know a girl, have a few drinks and see where things go. It’s the oldest strategy in the book.

Just because things are casual doesn’t mean you’re getting played. You know things are really spiraling out of control when Jay Cutler of all people has to be the voice of reason on this issue.

I’m so happy to be living in a world where Jay Cutler has a national stage to espouse his beliefs. That’s what our founding fathers always dreamed of.

He was a slightly-above-average NFL quarterback, and now he’s handing out free dating advice on E! with his wife.

I dare anybody to try to convince me this isn’t the greatest country in the world.

I can’t wait to see what we get from Jay this season. I have a feeling it’s going to be pure electricity.

