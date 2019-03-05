Zion Williamson Will Not Play For Duke Tuesday Night Against Wake Forest

Duke star Zion Williamson is out Tuesday night against Wake Forest.

The news came late this afternoon that the freshman would now miss his fourth-straight game after spraining his knee in a loss to UNC a couple weeks ago. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Suffers Sprained Knee In Loss To North Carolina)

Zion Williamson will not play tonight for @DukeMBB against Wake Forest. It is the final game in Cameron for the Blue Devils this season. — Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) March 5, 2019

Duke freshman Zion Williamson (knee) will not play tonight against Wake Forest, per release. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2019

Zion Williamson will not play tonight against Wake. The concern continues … — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 5, 2019

With only one game left in the regular season, it really makes you wonder if Zion will be good to go at any remaining point this season for Duke.

That sprained knee was a scary moment, and it might have been enough for him to shut everything down until he can get to the NBA.

Still can’t believe this happened. Hope Zion is ok. pic.twitter.com/J4OYIe2vEz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) February 21, 2019

I really hope that’s not the case. I really hope it’s not, but in theory, Duke only has three games left after tonight. They play UNC, they’ve got the ACC tourney and then March Madness. If he’s not good to go by the tournament, his career will be done on a Duke loss.

It’s amazing how he was the most dominating man in the sport just a couple weeks ago. Now, we might never see him play in the big dance. (RELATED: Nearly 3 Million People Tuned In For Duke’s Win Over Syracuse)

Life really does come at you fast. The best case scenario is that he’s ready to roll Saturday against UNC.

However, I wouldn’t hold my breath for anything at this point. It really looks like there’s no certainty that he’ll play again.

