Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek announced he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic in a pre-taped video Wednesday.

Trebek says he wanted to keep up the tradition of being transparent with the “Jeopardy” fan-base and that he just learned about this diagnosis this past week.

In the video message, Trebek says, “Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I am going to fight this and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Trebek joked that it was necessary for him to beat the cancer because of his contract, saying, “Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract. I have to host Jeopardy for three more years.” Trebek has been hosting “Jeopardy” for the past 35 years. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Roasts ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Who Are Clueless About Football)

Trebek has been immensely successful as the host of “Jeopardy” and “Wheel Of Fortune.” In 2014, he entered the “Guinness Book Of World Records” for Most Gameshow Episodes Hosted By The Same Presenter.

Trebek once let a name slip on who could potentially be his replacement in an interview with “Objectified” host Harvey Levin. He thinks the LA Kings hockey announcer Alex Faust would be a good replacement.

Hopefully, we don’t see the need for a replacement any time soon.