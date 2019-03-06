Celebrate Jenna Fischer’s Birthday With Her Best Looks

Actress Jenna Fischer was born March 7, 1974.

One of the stars of NBC's The Office turns 45 years old Thursday. Fischer is best known for her role as Pam Beesly on the sitcom, which aired from 2005-2013.

Fischer’s character, Pam, was known for her soft-spokenness, her positive attitude, but most of all her love story with Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski. “Jim and Pam” are widely considered an example of a desirable couple, or “couple’s goals.” Their love story captivated audiences for nearly a decade, and is widely considered one of the best romances in TV history.

Fischer got her star as a minor character in some small films such as “Melvin Goes to Dinner” and “The Employee of Month.” Fischer also starred in hit movies such as 2007 hit films “Blades of Glory” and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.”

At the young age of 45, Fischer’s career is just getting started. Happy birthday, Jenna!